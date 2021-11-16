Ontario investing $75M to crack down on flow of cross-border guns and drugs

The Ontario government says it is investing $75M to crack down on the flow of cross-border guns and drugs.

The funding will support initiatives that are meant to dismantle criminal activity, enhance investigative supports, increase collaboration throughout the justice sector and stop the flow of illegal guns across the border.

“Gun and gang violence will not be allowed to thrive in Ontario” said Premier Doug Ford. "We will do everything in our power to support our frontline policing personnel and justice sector so they have the resources and supports needed to tackle illegal activity. We will spare no expense to keep our communities and kids safe today, tomorrow and for years to come.”

Part of the plan includes establishing the Office of Illicit Drug Intelligence, which will try to disrupt the drug supply chain coming into Ontario and prevent cross-border drugs, guns, and human trafficking.

It also includes creating a new Gun and Gang Mobile Prosecution Unit to prosecute major gun and gang cases from the moment charges are laid in priority regions across the province.

More support will be aimed at border bridges, and Ontario will also create a provincial database of gun and gang activity.