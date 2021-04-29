Ontario invests in local grapes

The Government of Ontario is investing over $115,000 to help increase consumer demand for locally grown grapes and to launch a new table grape variety.

Funding will be provided to the Ontario Fresh Grape Growers Marketing Board to increase marketing activities during local grape season and keep Ontarians informed about when the local produce hits grocery stores.

"While Niagara is known for our famous wine grapes and fresh peaches, our region is also a key producer of table grapes," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West. "This new funding will help diversify production at local vineyards and highlight the innovative spirit of growers in Niagara. Whether producing wine, juice or table grapes, our tender fruit farmers grow some of the best produce in the world."

"Now more than ever, I encourage you to support our farmers and their families by choosing to buy local, including local grapes in your shopping cart and enjoying all the good things that grow in Ontario." "This funding helps us with developing and marketing locally-grown fresh grapes," said David Hipple, Chair of Ontario Tender Fruit.