Ontario is looking at lowering the breast cancer screening age to 40

Ontario is exploring lowering the breast cancer screening age to 40.

Hannah Jensen, a spokeswoman for the Health Ministry, said the province is looking at the matter after new draft recommendations from an American task force that called for the change.

The U-S Preventive Services Task Force released draft recommendations earlier this week, saying screening should start a decade earlier and be done every two years because recent evidence suggests that would reduce deaths.

But the co-chair of the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care says she doesn't see any reason to change the guidelines, which currently recommend women in both countries get screened between the ages of 50 and 74.