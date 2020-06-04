Ontario is losing 12 percent of its asparagus crop because of farm labour shortage



The province's Ministry of Agriculture says it is working with the federal government to help farms find workers in an effort to prevent a labour shortage that is threatening harvests.

An outbreak of COVID-19 at a large farming operation in Nofolk County will impact this month's supply of local asparagus.

The Scotlynn Group is thanking local residents for coming forward to help after 200 migrant workers had to go into self isolation because of the outbreak.

The company offered to pay people $25 an hour to pick the crop and CEO Scott Biddle tells the Spec some locals did it for free just to help out.

But Biddle says, right now only the migrant workers are trained on the machines that harvest the asparagus, so they tried picking it by hand, but it was too slow.

As a result he says they will be unable to harvest nearly 450 acres of asparagus, which represents about 12 percent of the province's crop.