Ontario is offering free fishing to celebrate Mother's Day this weekend
The Ontario government is encouraging residents to celebrate the Mother's Day weekend with free fishing.
The province says catch limits, size limits, sanctuaries and other regulations still apply, but people won't need to buy a fishing licence.
People taking advantage of free fishing will still need to carry government ID showing their name and date of birth.
Other upcoming free fishing periods include Father's Day weekend and the week beginning on Canada Day.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - May 12th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Ashley Waters - Relationship Manager, Scouts Niagara
Chris Richard - Practicing Injury Lawyer in St. Catharines
-
-
Mark Bingeman - Glamping: A New Way to Camp?
Mark Bingeman, President of Bingeman's Grand Experiences in Kitchener-Waterloo, joins Tim Denis to discuss their new Glamping Resort.