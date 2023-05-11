iHeartRadio
Ontario is offering free fishing to celebrate Mother's Day this weekend


The Ontario government is encouraging residents to celebrate the Mother's Day weekend with free fishing.

The province says catch limits, size limits, sanctuaries and other regulations still apply, but people won't need to buy a fishing licence.

People taking advantage of free fishing will still need to carry government ID showing their name and date of birth.

Other upcoming free fishing periods include Father's Day weekend and the week beginning on Canada Day. 

