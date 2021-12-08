Ontario is reporting 1,009 new cases of COVID-19
Ontario has reported 1,009 new cases of COVID-19 today.
the province's rolling seven-day average now stands at 1,007, up from 821 at this point last week
Officials also recorded eight new deaths
The Ministry of Health says there are 155 people in intensive care units across the province. 108 of them were admitted in the past 24 hours – 69 of which are unvaccinated, while 24 are fully vaccinated. The remaining 15 patients’ vaccination status is unknown.
