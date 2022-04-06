Ontario is reporting 1,074 people in hospital with COVID-19 today, and 168 in intensive care.



That's a slight decrease from Tuesday, which had 1,091 people in hospital and 173 in ICUs.



The province is also reporting 10 new deaths from the virus, and says another 22 deaths that took place more than a month ago have been added to the total tally.



There are 3,444 new infections reported, but Ontario's top doctor has said the number is likely 10 times higher due to restrictions on PCR testing.



The latest wastewater data suggest cases are nearing the levels seen in early January, when Omicron was at its peak.



The test positivity rate is 18 per cent today, the same as Tuesday.