Ontario is reporting 1,126 people in hospital with COVID-19 today and 159 in intensive care.

That's compared with 1,074 people in hospital and 168 in ICUs yesterday.

The province is also reporting 16 new deaths from the virus.

There are 4,224 new infections today, but the scientific director of Ontario's panel of COVID-19 advisers says wastewater suggests daily cases are around 100,000 to 120,000.

The test positivity rate is 17.2 per cent today, down slightly from yesterday's 18 per cent.

