Ontario is reporting another rise in new COVID-19 cases today, with 1,453 cases being confirmed.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases has reached 1,115 today, up from 866 last week.

In addition to the new cases reported today, officials recorded 11 new deaths, pushing the total number of COVID-19-related fatalities in the province to 10,065.

There are 151 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Ontario intensive care units.