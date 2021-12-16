Ontario is reporting 2,421 new cases of COVID-19
Another big spike in new COVID-19 cases in the province.
Ontario reporting 2,421 new infections today, and nine additional deaths.
The last time Ontario’s daily case count was this high was on May 15, when 2,584 cases were reported.
The province’s rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 cases now stands at about 1,674, up from 1,055 the previous week.
There are currently 165 in intensive care units.
