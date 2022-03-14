Ontario is reporting 228 people with COVID-19 in intensive care units in the province's hospitals.

There were 232 patients with the virus in intensive care on Saturday.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says the total number of COVID-19 patients in the province's hospitals is not available today.

Public Health Ontario says there were no new deaths reported due to COVID-19.

The province said it changed its method of reporting on Friday, which affected the count of COVID-19 deaths.

Ontario reported 1,631 new COVID-19 cases today, though the province's top doctor has said the actual number is likely 10 times higher, given that access to testing is restricted.