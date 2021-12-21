Ontario is reporting 3,453 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario reporting 3,453 new infections today, 10 new deaths were also announced.

The rolling seven-day average now stands at 3,153, up from 1,400 at this point last week.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says that about two million Ontario residents have received their booster shot.

There are 165 people in the ICU due to COVID-19.

With 49,285 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province stands at about 9.9 per cent.