Ontario is reporting 3,783 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario reporting 3,783 new infections today, while no new deaths were announced.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 2,863, up from 1,328 at this point last week and up from 940 two weeks ago.

With 44,123 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province’s positivity rate rose on Monday from 8.7 to 9.7.

