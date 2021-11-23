Ontario is reporting 613 new cases of COVID-19.
Todays update brings the seven-day average for the number of cases reported to 675. A week ago, that number was 579 and two weeks ago it was 492.
The provincewide positivity rate now sits at 3.4 per cent, up from 2.2 per cent last week.
There are 134 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, 16 of which are fully vaccinated, 116 are unvaccinated or their status is unkown, and two are partially vaccinated.
Six additonal deaths were also reported today.
