Ontario is reporting 627 new cases of COVID-19.

That is up from the 552 new infections announced last Monday.

The seven-day rolling average of new infections is now 656, which is up from 573 a week ago.

The provincewide positivity rate now sits at 3.4 per cent, up from 2.2 per cent last week.

There are 133 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

One additonal death were also reported today.

