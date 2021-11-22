Ontario is reporting 627 new cases of COVID-19.
Ontario is reporting 627 new cases of COVID-19.
That is up from the 552 new infections announced last Monday.
The seven-day rolling average of new infections is now 656, which is up from 573 a week ago.
The provincewide positivity rate now sits at 3.4 per cent, up from 2.2 per cent last week.
There are 133 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.
One additonal death were also reported today.
-
AM Roundtable - Ruth Unrau and Brandon CurrieAM Roundtable - Ruth Unrau and Brandon Currie
-
Ma's Restaurant Fire TragedyTim talks to Fire Chief Dave Upper about the fire at Ma Chinese Cuisine Restaurant at 123 Geneva Street Saturday which injured one man and killed another.
-
view from the drive thru - Do young people hate sports?view from the drive thru - Do young people hate sports?