Ontario is reporting 751 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 241 people in ICU.

That's down from 779 hospitalizations and 246 patients in intensive care the previous day.

Ontario is also reporting 20 more deaths due to COVID-19.

There were 1,974 new COVID-19 cases reported, though due to limited testing the province's top doctor has said the actual number of new cases is likely ten times higher.

About 7% of the province's long-term care homes were experiencing outbreaks as of Wednesday.

The province isn't reporting on COVID-19 cases in schools but one school was closed for operational reasons the previous day.

Ontario announced today that it is dropping mask mandates in most settings in 12 days. Click here for details.

