Ontario is reporting 821 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 262 in intensive care.



It's a slight decrease from Thursday, when the province said there were 834 people in hospital with the virus and 267 in intensive care.



The province is also reporting 26 new deaths from the virus.



Another 2,085 new COVID-19 cases have been reported, though due to limited testing the province's top doctor has said the actual number of new cases is likely ten times higher.



Roughly 10 per cent of Ontario's long-term care homes have active COVID-19 outbreaks.



Ontario isn't reporting data on COVID-19 cases in schools, but two schools were closed for operational reasons.