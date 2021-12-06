iHeartRadio
Ontario is reporting 887 new cases of COVID-19

COVID Positive

The rolling seven-day average now stands at 940, up from 783 at this point last week.

Officials also recorded three new deaths

The Ministry of Health says there are 168 people in intensive care units across the province.
 

