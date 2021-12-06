Ontario is reporting 887 new cases of COVID-19
Ontario has reported 887 new cases of COVID-19 today.
The rolling seven-day average now stands at 940, up from 783 at this point last week.
Officials also recorded three new deaths
The Ministry of Health says there are 168 people in intensive care units across the province.
-
view from the drive thru - Manslaughter charges against Michigan shooter's parentsview from the drive thru - Manslaughter charges against Michigan shooter's parents
-
AM roundtable - Ruth Unrau and Alex DigenisAM roundtable - Ruth Unrau and Alex Digenis
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: Dec 6Over the weekend Niagara Public Health reported 73 new cases and one new related death. Kids vaccination numbers. Tim talks with Dr. Azim Kasmani – Associate Medical Officer of Health Niagara Region