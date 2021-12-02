Ontario is reporting 959 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario reports 959 new cases of COVID-19 today, and seven additional deaths.

The last time the province reported more than 900 new infections in a single day was on Sunday.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases is at 851. That up from one week ago where that number was 692.

There are currently 155 COVID-19 patients in the ICU. 129 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 26 are fully vaccinated.

Ontario has four confirmed cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

