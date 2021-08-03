iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Ontario is reporting two straight days with less than 200 new COVID-19 cases.

AM800-News-Covid-19-Spore

Ontario is reporting two days with less than 200 new COVID-19 cases.

The province reporting 164 cases today and 168 cases reported yesterday.

Today's update also includes 2 new deaths.

12

Latest Audio