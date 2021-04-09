Ontario is reports 4,227 cases of COVID-19

Ontario is reporting 4,227 cases of COVID-19 today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 1,218 of the case are in Toronto, 762 are in Peel, 532 in York, and 247 in Durham.

The hospitalization stats have increased across the board with provincial data showing 75 more people have been hospitalized, 27 more patients are in the ICU, and 3 more people are on ventilators.

More than 61,410 tests were processed since the last report