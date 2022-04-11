Ontario is The province is reporting 1.090 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 184 in the ICU

The number of people with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals is above one-thousand again, after dipping below that threshold over the weekend.



The province is reporting one-thousand-90 COVID-19 hospitalizations today, but notes more than 10 per cent of hospitals didn't submit data.



Ontario reported 977 people in hospital with COVID-19 yesterday.



There are also 184 COVID-19 patients listed in I-C-Us today, compared with 173 yesterday.



Three more COVID-19 deaths are also reported today.



Ontario recorded 2,401 new COVID-19 infections today, though access to P-C-R testing is limited.



The scientific director of Ontario's panel of COVID-19 advisers has said wastewater surveillance suggests daily cases are around 100- to 120-thousand.



The test positivity rate is 17.6.