Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton leaving government
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Labour Minister Monte McNaughton is leaving government.
Ford says McNaughton is going into the private sector.
McNaughton has been a legislator for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex since 2011.
He has been a key ally to Ford by drumming up support from private sector unions in the construction industry.
The news comes a day after Ford pledged to return protected Greenbelt lands his government had selected to be removed in order to build housing.
Two cabinet ministers resigned in the wake of a pair of scathing reports into the government's handling of those land swaps.