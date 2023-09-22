iHeartRadio
Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton leaving government


am800-news-monte-mcnaughton-july-2021

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Labour Minister Monte McNaughton is leaving government.
    
Ford says McNaughton is going into the private sector.
    
McNaughton has been a legislator for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex since 2011.
    
He has been a key ally to Ford by drumming up support from private sector unions in the construction industry.
    
The news comes a day after Ford pledged to return protected Greenbelt lands his government had selected to be removed in order to build housing.
    
Two cabinet ministers resigned in the wake of a pair of scathing reports into the government's handling of those land swaps.

