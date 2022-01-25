Ontario launches new Crown agency for skilled trades services
Ontario has launched a new Crown agency for skilled trades services.
Skilled Trades Ontario replaces the Ontario College of Trades and will be used to promote the trades and develop training standards.
Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the new system aims to address a labour shortage in the province and make more people choose trades careers.
The province says the agency's online services will allow people to schedule classes and exams, submit forms and pay fees in one place.
It says the changes will make it easier for people to enter the trades.
The government promises that the new website will cut applicant processing and registration times to 12 days from 60 days.
-
AM Roundtable - Janice arnoldi and Jeff ChesebroughAM Roundtable - Janice arnoldi and Jeff Chesebrough
-
Legal Stories of the Week-guns and drugs at the border -allergic reaction leads to violent action at smoothie place Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week.
-
Bell Let's Talk - Regulating Stress and Bad DaysTim talks to Mental Health Counsellor Sherry Campbell about regulating stress http://www.sherrycampbellgroup.com/