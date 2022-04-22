Ontario launches online tool to allow people to chat with a registered nurse

The Ontario government is launching an online tool to allow people to chat with a registered nurse anytime.



The new tool is called Health Connect Ontario and it can be accessed by calling 8-1-1 or visiting its website.



The new service is for non-urgent health care information and it will not replace 9-1-1.



The government says the new website will make it easier for the province residents to access timely care and information by phone and online to avoid unnecessary visits to emergency departments.

https://healthconnectontario.health.gov.on.ca/static/guest/home