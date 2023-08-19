Ontario launches program to help protect caribou

The Ontario government is investing up to $20 million in a new Caribou Conservation Stewardship Program.

The funding will be available to non-profit organizations, Indigenous communities, and other groups for conservation activities.

“Caribou are integral to our province, and it is critical that we invest in activities that improve conditions for this iconic species,” said David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

This program is one way the Ontario government is implementing the Agreement for the Conservation of Caribou - a five-year conservation agreement with the Government of Canada.

Examples of activities include, habitat management and restoration, monitoring, research, and gathering/incorporating local and Indigenous traditional knowledge.

The program will run until September 28th 2023, with successful projects selected in spring 2024.