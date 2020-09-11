Ontario launches survey on transportation plans for Golden Horseshoe

Are you frustrated with your daily drive into work?

The Ontario government is launching an online survey for people to weigh in on future transportation plans for the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

The Greater Golden Horseshoe is the urban region centred around the City of Toronto and extends from Waterloo, Wellington and Brant County from the west, Peterborough and Northumberland from the east, Simcoe County to the north, with Haldimand and Niagara to the south.

The government says the regional transportation plan will help renew and expand modern infrastructure, foster a healthy environment, and allow the region to stay competitive in a global economy.

The survey is the latest step in 'continued engagement' with the general public, municipal and freight stakeholders, businesses and Indigenous communities.

Click here to see the survey.