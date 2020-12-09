Ontario legislature adjourns early

The Ontario legislature has adjourned for the holidays and will not return until February 2021.

The motion was moved by Government House Leader Paul Calandra early Tuesday night, two days ahead of schedule.

In a release, the government highlighted what they called a “successful session” listing a number of their achievements, including the passage of 36 bills and the introduction of a new budget.

MPP's will return to Queen’s Park for a new session on Feb. 16.