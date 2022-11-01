Ontario legislature begins early session debating education back-to-work legislation

Members of Ontario's legislature up early today, debating a bill that would impose a contract on education workers and ban them from striking



The Progressive Conservative government ordered the legislature back at 5 a.m. in order to speed up passage of the bill.



The legislation comes after the Canadian Union of Public Employees said its 55,000 education worker members would start a full strike on Friday.



Despite the legislation, CUPE says it will stage a walkout on Friday, though it's not clear if that would be for more than one day.



CUPE has said they will explore every avenue to fight the bill, but the government said it intends to use the notwithstanding clause to keep the eventual law in force despite any constitutional challenges.



The clause allows the legislature to override portions of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms for a five-year term.