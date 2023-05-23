Ontario Liberal leadership hopefuls visit St. Catharines

A number of Ontario Liberal leadership hopefuls will be in St. Catharines tonight.

The St. Catharines Provincial Liberal Association hosting an event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Merritton Legion to hear from some of the candidates.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is expected to be on hand, alongside Nate Erskine-Smith and MP from Toronto and Ted Hsu, MPP for Kingston and the Islands.

The three are expected to share their vision for the party and the province.

Ontario Liberals will elect a new leader on Saturday December 2nd.

