Ontario Liberals out with promise of $2750 refund per child for parents paying for child care

Ontario's Liberals say if they are voted into power in June, they will give parents paying for child care $2750/ per child.

Leader Steven Del Duca is pledging retroactive refunds of $2,750 per child to young parents currently 'overpaying' for child care.

Del Duca says Premier Doug Ford’s delay in signing onto the federal child care plan is resulting in unnecessary high costs as parents needlessly pay far more than $10 a day.

He says an Ontario Liberal government will give parents the refund within 100 days of taking office in June and ensure $10/day licensed child care for all ages by 2024.

“Doug Ford is all talk on affordability, but reducing child care costs has never been a real priority for him and his Conservatives,” Del Duca said. “His indifference has forced Ontario families to continue paying more, while literally everyone in the country has already started seeing their child care costs go down,” Del Duca added.