Ontario Liberals promise to cut emissions with industrial rules, cheaper transit
The Ontario Liberals are promising to cut greenhouse gas emissions by strengthening standards for industry, providing electric vehicle rebates and providing grants for eco-friendly renovations.
Their target is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
Leader Steven Del Duca acknowledges that the federal carbon tax would ``go a long way'' toward hitting those targets, but says it's important for the province to act as well.
His plan also includes a proposal, announced Monday, to reduce transit fares to $1 per ride across the province.
The Liberals are promising to strengthen requirements of industrial emitters, expand the Greenbelt and designate 30 per cent of Ontario land as protected - up from 10 per cent - and provide grants of up to $3,000 each year for people and businesses for green renovations such as new windows, heat pumps and flood protection.
Del Duca says the Liberals would also create 25,000 new green jobs and a new Green Jobs Fund to invest in made-in-Ontario clean technology.
-
Tim Denis with John Kinney. President Operating Partner at Whirlpool Jet Boat tours may 3rd 2022Tim Denis joined by John Kinney. President Operating Partner at Whirlpool Jet Boat tours may 3rd 2022
-
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon (May 02, 2022)Tonight on Dog Talk, Welland Lawyer Clark Peddle joins me to talk about the importance of including your dog in your WILL and plans to educate the listeners on the dog owner liability act. Cayra from the Ruff Mudder cross country obstacle course for dogs and their owners joins us to talk about these exciting events
-