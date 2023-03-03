Ontario Liberals to set stage for leadership race at weekend AGM

Ontario Liberals are gathering this weekend for another attempt at party renewal following a second consecutive disastrous election result.



One of the main items on the agenda is setting the stage for a leadership race.



The party's annual general meeting in Hamilton is set to be the largest in 20 years, the Liberals say, with 15-hundred people expected to attend.



Members are set to pick a new party executive and vote on several constitutional amendments, including whether to stick with delegated conventions or to move to a form of direct voting for the leader.



The Liberals had a similar debate in 2019, when a push to move to a one-member-one-vote system failed.



The delegated convention held the following year _ where delegates represented groups of members during voting _ saw Steven Del Duca selected as leader, but he resigned after the Liberals did not win enough seats in the 2022 election to have official party status at the legislature.



It was the second election in a row with that result.



But the 2019 AGM vote was close, and saw 57 per cent support when it needed two-thirds support to pass.



This time, proponents hope party members are even more primed for change.



Three contenders who are openly exploring bids for the leadership are all on board with a direct voting system _ M-P Nate Erskine-Smith, M-P and former Ontario cabinet minister Yasir Naqvi, and current provincial caucus member and former M-P Ted Hsu.



There is no date yet for the Liberal leadership contest, but one of the first orders of business for the new party executive selected this weekend will be to set the rules and timelines for that race.