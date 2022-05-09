Ontario Liberals to unveil fully costed election platform

Ontario's Liberal Party is expected to unveil its costed election campaign platform today.



Leader Steven Del Duca will hold a press conference in Toronto after the official platform launch before heading to North Bay later in the day.



The Liberals have already shared several campaign promises including $1 transit fares until 2024, making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for school attendance and raising the minimum wage.



New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath is in Sudbury today to discuss her party's priorities for the province's north.



Horwath says health-care will be a major focus.



Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has no public events scheduled.