Ontario lifting restriction on prescription medication

The Ontario government is lifting the 30 day supply limit on prescription medication.

Starting on Monday, residents will be able to once again get a 100 day supply from their pharmacy.

The restriction was first put in place in March to prevent drug shortages due to the risk of stockpiling at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Residents are asked to only buy reasonable quantities of medication to ensure an ample supply is available for everyone as the province continues to deal with the pandemic.