Ontario is reporting the fourth day in a row with fewer than 300 new COVID-19 cases.

Today's 296 cases is up from yesterday's 255 but with 29,514 tests completed, the positivity rate has inched from 1.2 percent to 1.1 percent.

The latest official update also includes 6 new deaths linked to the virus.

Ontario's seven-day rolling average is now 305 compared to 443 a week ago.