Ontario looking at making birth control, IUDs, and morning after pill free: Jones

The idea of making birth control and the morning after pill, free in Ontario is in the spotlight.

St. Catharines NDP MPP Jennie Stevens tabled a motion and brought the question to the floor to expand OHIP to cover prescription contraception and remove cost barriers limiting people's ability to choose their reproductive health and family planning.

"I am very proud to table this motion today to ensure that everyone has the ability to make choices about their health and family planning," said Stevens. "Today's motion reflects an important step to ensure contraception is available under OHIP in Ontario. With living costs rising every day, every solution to help make life more affordable is a step we need to take."

British Columbia is set to be the first province in Canada to fund prescription contraceptives, effective on April 1, 2023.

In 2022, the Ontario NDP proposed a plan to have OHIP cover contraception.

That plan would have included emergency birth control such as Plan B, the pill, intrauterine devices, implants, shots, patches, and rings.

"Ontario must step forward and pursue this important motion," said Hava Starkman, Co-Chair of Cover ContraceptiON. "Cost is the greatest barrier to access to contraceptives. It's time for Ontario to adopt a universal no-cost contraception prescription policy."

Health MInister Sylvia Jones says they are seriously looking at B.C's plans.