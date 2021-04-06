Ontario looking at more restrictions for retail sector after crowds at malls over Easter weekend

The Ontario government will be considering some new restrictions on the retail sector after malls were packed over the Easter weekend.

Premier Doug Ford says he will be meeting with the Minister of Health, and Ontario's Medical Officer of Health, to discuss how to avoid large gatherings in retail settings.

He said that going to a mall is not essential.

Under Ontario's 'Shutdown' retail stores can remain open with 25% capacity, while under previous 'Stay at Home' orders only essential stores remained open.

Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji has written to the province asking for stricter measures to fight the spread of COVID, including tighter restrictions on businesses, and the return of the 'stay at home' order.

The province has not responded to Niagara's request.