Ontario looking at widening the eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots after Omicron surfaces
The province is looking at widening the eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots after several confirmed and suspected cases of the Omicron variant were found in Ontario
Chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore says four potential cases are under investigation in addition to two that are confirmed in Ottawa -- and he wouldn't be surprised if more cases are found.
The emergence of the Omicron variant has prompted several countries, including Canada, to impose travel bans on people from southern Africa.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province is offering testing for travellers who have returned from high-risk areas -- but new widespread restrictions will not be considered until more is known about the new variant.
