Ontario looking to see if it can follow B.C.'s footsteps to extend time between COVID doses

Ontario is asking the federal government for guidance on whether it can extend the interval between the first and second dose of its COVID-19 vaccines to four months.

The province is making the request today in a joint statement from Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

They say there is growing evidence to suggest that the intervals between the Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines can be safely extended.

British Columbia says today that it will extend the time between first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to four months.

Ontario says that shifting the interval could speed up its vaccine rollout, and potentially offer the vaccine to the general population earlier than planned.

Currently, Ontario is giving the second dose of the Pfizer shot as late as 42 days after the first dose, and Moderna 28 days after the first shot of that vaccine.

