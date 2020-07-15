Ontario loosens rules to visit long-term care homes starting July 22
Good news if you have a loved one in long term care.
Ontario's long-term care minister is loosening rules that have restricted visits to the province's long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Merrilee Fullerton says starting today, a person visiting a resident outside a home will no longer need to attest that they've taken a COVID-19 test within the previous two weeks.
She says indoor visits, which are currently limited to essential workers and families of palliative patients, will be permitted as of July 22, with a two-person limit.
Visitors however, will have to attest they've tested negative for COVID-19, have a scheduled appointment and will need to wear a surgical mask, provided by the home.
Essential caregivers will also be allowed back into the facilities when visits resume.
