Ontario loses 355,000 jobs in 2020, single largest decline on record: FAO
Ontario lost more than 355,000 jobs last year - the single largest annual decline on record - due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the province's fiscal watchdog said Thursday.
In addition to the job losses, more than 765,000 Ontarians saw their work hours reduced, Financial Accountability Officer Peter Weltman said in a new report that looked at the impact COVID-19 and the public health measures to fight it have had on communities.
`This is a very different type of recession,'' Weltman said. ``We've seen a lot of people exit the labour force because a lot of them weren't going to look for jobs in areas that have been hammered, or had other concerns about going back into a labor force while there was a pandemic in play.''
The report concluded that unlike previous recessions, the hardest hit sector was accommodation and food services, with over 110,000 job losses.
With a requirement for close contact, jobs were lost on a faster pace compared to goods-producing industries, the report notes.
Weltman said young workers, aged 15 to 24, saw the largest increase in unemployment, with a jump to 22 per cent.
-
ROUNDTABLE with Jennifer Gauthier and Zach DadsonROUNDTABLE with Jennifer Gauthier and Zach Dadson
-
YWCA Niagara Women’s Shelter ChallengesHarsh winter weather, an increase in domestic violence, volunteer numbers are down. What are the challenges faced by YWCA Niagara Region Women’s Shelter? Tim talks to Executive Director Elisabeth Zimmermann
-
Former Niagara resident now living in Dubai - Is Dubai a party haven amid pandemic?Tim talks to Michael MacLennan former Niagara resident now living in Dubai. Becoming one of the world’s first destinations to open up for tourism, Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, has promoted itself as the ideal pandemic vacation spot. Is it?