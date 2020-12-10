Ontario makes booze to go permanent
In an effort to to help support jobs at local restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries and distilleries the Ontario government is making take out booze permanent.
Province issuing a release late yesterday confirming the temporary pandemic measure is here to stay.
Attorney General Doug Downey say the government is removing restrictions so alcohol can be delivered in food boxes and meal kits and allowing distillers, wineries, cider makers, and brewers to deliver their own products and charge fees to do so.
Restaurants and bars will also be able to offer mixed cocktails as part of takeout and delivery orders.
As well, wineries and distillers will be allowed to sell Ontario-made and grown wines and locally made spirits at farmers’ markets.
