Ontario man arrested, awaiting U.S. extradition for alleged global ransomware crimes

The United States Department of Justice says a Russian-Canadian man from Ontario is in police custody and awaiting extradition to the U.S. for his alleged participation in a global ransomware campaign.

The department says 33-year-old Mikhail Vasiliev from Bradford, Ont., is charged with conspiracy to intentionally damage protected computers and to transmit ransom demands in connection with his alleged role in the LockBit global ransomware scheme.

The department describes LockBit in court documents as a ransomware variant that first appeared around January 2020 and has since become one of the most active and destructive campaigns in the world, having been deployed against at least 1,000 victims in the U.S. and beyond.

It alleges LockBit has made at least $100 million in ransom demands and extracted tens of millions of dollars in actual ransom payments from victims.

It says the Federal Bureau of Investigation began looking into LockBit around March 2020.