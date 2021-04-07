Ontario marks vaccination record with 104,382 shots administered yesterday

Ontario is reporting a new vaccination milestone.

Premier Doug Ford says 104,382 doses were administered yesterday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott urges people to sign up for the vaccine when they can.

As of this morning people 60 and older can sign up for an appointment at a local mass vaccination clinic and a pilot project continues in Niagara where 22 pharmacies can offer doses to people 55 and over.

The latest update shows 142,641 vaccines have been administered locally: 88,809 from Niagara Region Public Health and 53,832 from Niagara Health.