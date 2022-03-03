Ontario may remove mask mandates by end of month

Ontario's top doctor says the province is considering removing mask mandates in the coming weeks.

Dr. Kieran Moore says the province is continuously monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Ontario, and that if mask mandates are removed, those who are vulnerable or unvaccinated should continue to remain cautious.

"Because the trends looks so good that we can anticipate, if the trends continue, that we can consider removing mandatory masking by the end of March."

Ontario is reporting 834 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 267 in intensive care today.