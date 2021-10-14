Ontario may soon accept critical COVID-19 patients from Saskatchewan since the western province's hospitals are over capacity.

Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone says that the province is preparing air ambulance flights.

Livingstone says transfers to Ontario could likely happen this week, but that depends on the admissions to Saskatchewan's intensive care units.

On Tuesday, Saskatchewan had 114 people in its ICUs, just two patients shy of the designated threshold to start sending ICU patients out of province.