Ontario Medical Association asks Niagara residents for input on future of health care

Niagara residents are being asked to participate in a new survey to help shape the future of health care.

The survey launched on BetterHealthCare.ca by the Ontario Medical Association hopes to pinpoint issues at a local level and of larger, province-wide significance.

Responses will be used to put together recommendations addressing long-term care, backlogs created by the pandemic, access to mental health care, and other issues that may have fallen to the wayside.

OMA representatives will also be talking with community leaders, elected officials, and government parties to help form the final recommendations.