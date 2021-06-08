Ontario Medical Association asks Niagara residents for input on future of health care
Niagara residents are being asked to participate in a new survey to help shape the future of health care.
The survey launched on BetterHealthCare.ca by the Ontario Medical Association hopes to pinpoint issues at a local level and of larger, province-wide significance.
Responses will be used to put together recommendations addressing long-term care, backlogs created by the pandemic, access to mental health care, and other issues that may have fallen to the wayside.
OMA representatives will also be talking with community leaders, elected officials, and government parties to help form the final recommendations.
-
ROUNDTABLE Stephen Murdoch and Sue Ann StaffROUNDTABLE Stephen Murdoch and Sue Ann Staff
-
215 commemoration, ST.C City Hall @ NoonThe flags of City of St. Catharines have been lowered for 215 hours to acknowledge the lives of the 215 children lost to Canada's failed policy. The flags will go back to normal, but we can't. Tuesday, June 8th Noon-1pm Steps of St Catharines City Hall. Tim talks to Karl Dockstader from the Native Friendship Centre
-
Reacting to Islamophobic Murders in LondonTim talks to Khadijah Hammuda from the Niagara Muslim Community Centre on that brutal and horrific attack that killed a Muslim family in London, Ont