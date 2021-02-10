Ontario Medical Association doctors question plans to start easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Ontario Medical Association doctors are questioning the plans to start easing COVID-19 restrictions.

In a release, officials question whether there is enough data and scientific evidence to support the change given the lack of vaccines and presence of new COVID-19 variants.

Instead, doctors recommend maintaining existing restrictions for another few weeks to gauge how reopening the schools affects the transmission of the virus.

President of the Ontario Medical Association Dr. Samantha Hill says, "We all want this to be over rapidly but there is no short cut. Everyone, including the government, needs to be making decisions based on science and proven health measures. Otherwise we risk going backward instead of forward."

The OMA has a briefing scheduled for 11 a.m. today.