Ontario Medical Association doctors question plans to start easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Ontario Medical Association doctors are questioning the plans to start easing COVID-19 restrictions.
In a release, officials question whether there is enough data and scientific evidence to support the change given the lack of vaccines and presence of new COVID-19 variants.
Instead, doctors recommend maintaining existing restrictions for another few weeks to gauge how reopening the schools affects the transmission of the virus.
President of the Ontario Medical Association Dr. Samantha Hill says, "We all want this to be over rapidly but there is no short cut. Everyone, including the government, needs to be making decisions based on science and proven health measures. Otherwise we risk going backward instead of forward."
The OMA has a briefing scheduled for 11 a.m. today.
Legal Stories of the WeekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Lawyer on zoom assures judge he is in fact “not a cat”. Louisiana woman uses Gorilla Glue instead of hair spray, ends up in hospital. Marco Muzzo, drunk driver who killed 4, granted full parole.
Wainfleet Mayor on Gen. Hillier and the vaccine rolloutKevin Gibson Mayor of Wainfleet on his take on his meeting with Gen. Hillier on the vaccine rollout
view from the drive thru - hacker attempted to poison water supply of florida city