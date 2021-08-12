Ontario Medical Association wants vaccines to be mandatory for teachers and school staff

The Ontario Medical Association is calling for mandatory vaccines for teachers and other school staff.

OMA president Dr. Adam Kassam says since children under 12 currently can't receive COVID-19 vaccines, they rely on others to keep them safe.

“Children are currently ineligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines and are therefore reliant on others to keep them safe,” said Dr. Kassam. “Schools should be safe places for everyone. That’s why we are calling for vaccine requirements for teachers and others who work in schools in addition to mandatory masking indoors and other measures as schools reopen in September.”

The doctors also want to see mandatory indoor masking, which is already part of the province's back-to-school plan.

The OMA has also called for mandatory vaccinations for health-care workers and for a vaccine certificate system.

Premier Doug Ford has said he won't mandate vaccines.